Roman Reigns Announces His Cancer Is in Remission in WWE Raw Return

Roman Reigns' cancer is in remission, and the former world champion is back in WWE.

During the Oct. 22, 2018, edition of Raw, Reigns announced he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. The cancer had returned, which forced him to drop the WWE Universal Championship and take an indefinite leave of absence.

Reigns provided an update Monday night to open Raw.

