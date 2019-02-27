Metrics 101: Exposing the NBA's Least Valuable Shooters

0 of 10

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, only two of last year's featured bricklayers are returning to claim spots among the 10 least valuable shooters during the NBA's 2018-19 campaign.

They also happen to be All-Stars, and one has a chance to claim the first MVP of his career. After all, those with the league's worst scores in this analysis don't have to be bad players; they can easily make up for their errant attempts by thriving in other facets of the game.

It's also worth noting the least valuable shooters aren't necessarily the "worst" shooters. Those falling into the latter category either don't take shots away from the basket or fail to get onto the floor at all. You have to be somewhat talented just to have the attempts necessary to work your way toward this article's pole position.

As was the case last season, we're not concerned with free-throw abilities or work at the rim. Everything else is fair game and separated into four different zones:

By calculating every player's points per shot for each of the four zones, then subtracting out the league average, we arrive at their points gained per shot in each spot, as compared to a perfectly average marksman. Multiply those numbers by their attempts in the relevant area, and you have value added (or, in this case, subtracted).

Some of these players fall behind the pack because their floaters are appalling. Others are wedded to the idea of the mid-range jumper, despite finding more tin than twine. Others struggle from beyond the arc.

None of them are adding value with their jumpers, even if they might earn star designations through their work elsewhere.