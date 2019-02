Metrics 101: Exposing the NBA's Least Valuable Shooters

10 of 10

3-10 Feet Value Added: minus-36.618

11-16 Feet Value Added: minus-37.401

17-Plus Feet Two-Pointers Value Added: minus-1.342

Three-Pointers Value Added: minus-66.154

Russell Westbrook does plenty of good for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's a dominant rebounder out of the backcourt, a gifted passer who can find open teammates while bursting through traffic, a tremendous athlete with finishing skills around the hoop and a defender who can, when engaged, provide positive value against a number of different opponent archetypes.

But he's also been a miserable shooter in 2018-19.

No one has provided less value from three to 10 feet than Westbrook (minus-36.618), who's connected on just 14 of his 81 attempts (17.3 percent). Next up are Zach LaVine (minus-34.157), Willie Cauley-Stein (minus-29.236) and Justin Holiday (minus-26.697).

No one has provided less value from 11 to 16 feet than Westbrook (minus-37.401), who's connected on just 41 of his 145 attempts (28.3 percent). Next up are Andrew Wiggins (minus-21.874), Ben Simmons (minus-21.056) and Blake Griffin (minus-19.996).

No one has provided less value from beyond the three-point arc than Westbrook (minus-66.164), who's connected on just 68 of his 254 attempts (26.8 percent). Next up are Trey Lyles (minus-54.511), Stanley Johnson (minus-48.02) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (minus-45.649).

His ineffectiveness in any one area is troubling enough. Were Westbrook perfectly neutral in all other areas, his shooting from three to 10 feet alone would've placed him at No. 28 in this countdown, sandwiched between Malik Monk and Josh Jackson. Count just his three-point errancy, and he'd move behind only Antetokounmpo and Wiggins.

But you might also notice that his name is the only one appearing multiple times as we run through the worst of the worst in those three zones. Coming up short across the board, as opposed to experiencing utter futility from just one range, is nothing short of devastating in this particular competition.

