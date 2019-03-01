NFL Free Agency 2019: Unheralded Contributors with Star Potential

NFL Free Agency 2019: Unheralded Contributors with Star PotentialMarch 1, 2019
A new team or more opportunities is what many NFL free agents want as they field offers on the open market.
The team that drafts a player or signs him as an undrafted free agent may have the best intention to utilize his talent, but that doesn't always pan out. In that scenario, there are usually no hard feelings as the two sides go separate ways, which may lead to greener pastures after about four years on a rookie deal.
The biggest names on expiring contracts will likely sign long-term pacts with their current clubs or play through the next year with the franchise tag. What about the under-the-radar talents on the fence? Some of them have underwhelming resumes because of injuries or restricted roles in previous years.
We'll dive deep into the free-agent pool and highlight players who've been low-end to moderate contributors throughout their careers but possess the ability to break out with a new team or an expanded role with their current clubs.
The selections exclude Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, former first-round picks (because of their status coming into the league) and players who've started more than half of their career games.
Which second- or third-tier free agents should we keep an eye on going into the 2019 campaign?
RB Tevin Coleman
The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Tevin Coleman in the third round of the 2015 draft, and he became second fiddle to Devonta Freeman in the backfield. Still, the Indiana product increased his rushing totals every year with the club.
In 2018, Freeman's groin injury forced him to miss all but two contests, which allowed Coleman to start 14 games. Atlanta ranked 30th in rush attempts, but he finished the year with 800 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Because the Falcons selected Ito Smith in the fourth round of last year's draft, Coleman will likely sign with a new squad in March. Fortunately for him, he's produced enough to warrant consideration as a dynamic lead running back in the backfield. The four-year veteran averages 4.4 yards per carry and has caught 92 passes for 1,010 yards in his career.
Le'Veon Bell is the most notable name among the free-agent running backs, but Coleman may become the biggest steal at the position.
RB Spencer Ware
Running back Spencer Ware isn't likely to land a lucrative contract on the open market because of the interchangeable nature of the position. Yet the club that inks him to a deal would acquire a ball-carrier who averaged just 15.3 carries in his only season as a starter and logs 4.6 yards per carry for his career.
Ware suffered a torn PCL and LCL during the 2017 exhibition season, which allowed Kareem Hunt to take over the starting role for the corresponding season until the team waived him in December last year. The LSU product returned to action for the 2018 term but held a minimal role, logging 71 touches for 470 yards from scrimmage.
Kansas City seems content with running back Damien Williams; the front office signed him to a two-year extension after he displayed versatility as a ball-carrier and receiver out of the backfield. The Oklahoma product recorded rushing performances of 100-plus yards in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks and the divisional round against the Indianapolis Colts.
Ware possesses a similar skill set. In 40 games, he's accumulated 1,580 rushing yards and 676 receiving yards. If he stays healthy at his next stop, the 27-year-old could flourish as a featured contributor. At 5'10", 229 pounds, he has the body stature suited to handle a sizable number of carries and the hands to stay on the field for all three downs.
WR Adam Humphries
In Tampa Bay, Adam Humphries didn't stretch the field or reach the end zone on a frequent basis (nine touchdowns), but he's a reliable receiver with a catch rate above 72 percent over the last two terms.
Offenses have used three-wide receiver sets to challenge defenses because of the NFL's pass-friendly rules. Humphries can earn his keep as a top-notch slot receiver going forward. He could also assume a bigger role, taking more snaps on the perimeter as a solid No. 2 option.
At 5'11", 195 pounds, Humphries isn't terribly small. In addition, he's an astute route-runner who can create separation. Last year, the 26-year-old saw more than 100 targets for the first time in a season and reached career highs in receptions (76), yards (816) and touchdowns (five).
The constant switch at quarterback between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston didn't hurt Humphries' production, which speaks to his consistency. It's also clear both signal-callers trusted him as an option in the short passing game. Wherever he signs, the 2015 undrafted product out of Clemson could shine with a sizable role.
WR Jamison Crowder
In competition with Adam Humphries, Jamison Crowder has an argument as the most underrated wide receiver on the open market. He served as the primary slot wideout for the Washington Redskins over the last four terms and started half the games.
Despite his reduced role, Crowder led the Redskins in receiving yards (789) during the 2017 campaign while playing 66.2 percent of the offensive snaps. Unfortunately for him, an ankle injury cost him seven contests last year. Although he lost momentum going into his free-agency bid, his resume looks solid.
Crowder has 221 career receptions for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns, which slightly edges Humphries, who's played four more games. At 5'9", 177 pounds, he's a smaller wide receiver, but the 25-year-old possesses the quickness to evade defenders in the open field.
Washington also experimented with Crowder's usage as a ball-carrier over the last two seasons, handing off to him 11 times for 64 yards. If front offices want versatility at the position and high-end numbers for a No. 2 wideout, he's the guy.
DE Henry Anderson
Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts traded Henry Anderson to the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick, which became linebacker Zaire Franklin. Based on the defensive lineman's production, the acquisition seems undervalued nearly a year later. Gang Green may have stumbled upon an unheralded gem.
Within a defense that lacked standout pass-rushers, Anderson made a name for himself on the Jets' front line. He tied Jordan Jenkins with a team-leading seven sacks and batted down four passes in 2018.
Incoming defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will employ a 3-4 base defense, which bodes well for the interior pass-rusher if the Jets decide to re-sign him to a new deal. On the flip side, general manager Mike Maccagnan may allow him to walk if he's eyeing Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver in the draft.
In a league with an increasing number of pass-rushers who attack the A- and B-gaps, Anderson should land in a spot where he continues to blossom into a game-wrecker. He's shown the ability to take down quarterbacks with little help around him. Now, his arrow points up as defensive coordinators can feel comfortable implementing schemes to free him for pressures and sacks.
OLB Shaquil Barrett
Through five years with the Denver Broncos, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett took a backseat behind Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Shane Ray and Bradley Chubb. It's a list of All-Pros and first-round picks. No one can blame the 2014 undrafted talent out of Colorado State for struggling to crack the starting lineup.
At the moment, the Broncos have their edge-rushing tandem set, featuring Miller and Chubb. Barrett could re-sign and remain in a reserve role as depth, but he can aim higher for statistical bests.
Barrett flashed over the last four years, which suggests he could emerge as a key playmaker in a starting position. The linebacker accumulated 100 solo tackles, 14 sacks, seven pass breakups and seven forced fumbles, opening 15 of 61 contests with the first-unit defense.
Unheralded coming out of Colorado State, Barrett has more to prove before his name hits the bright lights, but in a small sample size, he's shown to be a capable contributor off the edge.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Here's a disputable but reasonable declaration: Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith is the top free agent on this list. If the front office doesn't retain him, expect the 26-year-old to break out at his next destination.
Smith racked up 18.5 sacks through four seasons in Baltimore; he posted 8.5 in a 2018 walk year, which significantly boosts his value on the open market. In case you're suspicious of his strong campaign at a convenient time, take a look at his snap count over the last few years.
In his first three terms, Smith lined up for fewer than 50 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps. Last season, he took the field for 66.7 percent of the reps. An uptick in snaps led to increased production. Based on that simple equation, the Kentucky product could flourish in a prominent role next year.
Smith can line up in multiple spots across the front seven. At 6'4", 272 pounds with his strength, it won't be a surprise if teams that utilize varied base fronts offer him a lucrative multiyear deal with the intent to unleash him as a pass-rusher.
CB Brian Poole
The Falcons decided not to tender cornerback Brian Poole after he manned the primary slot position in the secondary from 2016 to 2018. In that period, he provided solid pass coverage and big hits, and he added pass-rush productivity with three sacks last year.
In other words, defensive coordinators can dig into the playbook and use creativity with Poole on the field. He's also a reliable open-field tackler who's effective going downhill for stops against the run. The physical defensive back has recorded 144 career solo tackles.
In all likelihood, Poole will take the field in nickel packages. At times, he'll cover wide receivers on the inside and tight ends down the seams. Nonetheless, play-callers shouldn't neglect his ability to pressure the pocket on designed blitzes.
Poole's versatility makes him an intriguing veteran on the market. A team willing to optimize his wide-ranging skill set should have a breakout candidate in the secondary.