NFL Free Agency 2019: Unheralded Contributors with Star Potential

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A new team or more opportunities is what many NFL free agents want as they field offers on the open market.

The team that drafts a player or signs him as an undrafted free agent may have the best intention to utilize his talent, but that doesn't always pan out. In that scenario, there are usually no hard feelings as the two sides go separate ways, which may lead to greener pastures after about four years on a rookie deal.

The biggest names on expiring contracts will likely sign long-term pacts with their current clubs or play through the next year with the franchise tag. What about the under-the-radar talents on the fence? Some of them have underwhelming resumes because of injuries or restricted roles in previous years.

We'll dive deep into the free-agent pool and highlight players who've been low-end to moderate contributors throughout their careers but possess the ability to break out with a new team or an expanded role with their current clubs.

The selections exclude Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, former first-round picks (because of their status coming into the league) and players who've started more than half of their career games.

Which second- or third-tier free agents should we keep an eye on going into the 2019 campaign?