Gary Neville Predicts a 'Mutiny' If Manchester United Don't Retain Solskjaer

Gary Neville says there "would be mutiny" at Manchester United if the club chose not to make Ole Gunnar Solksjaer their manager on permanent terms.

The ex-United defender appeared on Sky Sports' broadcast of United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, during which the home fans made clear their support of Solskjaer. Neville said after the result:

"I don't think you can give it to someone else, otherwise there would be mutiny. The fans were singing for him. I think it's very close now, I can't see the club going away from it.

"We learnt a lot about the mood of the club in that second half. Three months ago they were singing 'attack, attack, attack' and today they were singing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name for all of the second half.

"The mood has completely transformed, the atmosphere was one of the best I've seen at Old Trafford for years and it was 0-0! If Manchester United had scored it would have been incredible."

United are now 10 Premier League games unbeaten under Solskjaer and have won 11 of their 14 games with him at the helm. As well as holding off Jurgen Klopp's league leaders, United have also beaten Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal since he took over in December.

The club's only defeat under Solskjaer was a 2-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, and Squawka compared his record with that of his predecessor, Jose Mourinho:

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all had to come off injured during the first half of Sunday's draw, but United weathered the storm to hold out for a point against the league leaders.

It helps that Solskjaer was certified as a United legend before he arrived as manager on an interim basis two months ago. The man formerly known as the Babyfaced Assassin won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Red Devils, not to mention scoring the famous winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

Solskjaer reciprocated his affection for the United fans after Sunday's draw:

Neville's old United team-mate Nemanja Vidic was also in the Sky Sports studio and said:

"I think they (United's board) have to make a decision as soon as possible. The new manager has to think about next season. If Manchester United want to challenge for the title then they will need some changes and I think Ole is already aware."

Another drastic difference between United under Solskjaer compared to their form under Mourinho is the improvement seen in record signing Paul Pogba, per Sky Sports Statto:

All signs point toward United improving under Solskjaer, who could be at the centre of a club divide should the board choose not to give him the job on permanent terms this summer.