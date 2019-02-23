LPGA Star Jessica Korda's BF Johnny DelPrete Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Former Web.com Tour golfer Johnny DelPrete was arrested Friday morning in Florida on a charge of soliciting prostitution as part of the same statewide investigation into sex trafficking that led to charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Roxanna Scott of Golfweek reported the update Saturday and noted DelPrete, the boyfriend of LPGA star Jessica Korda, was released from custody in Martin County on $2,500 bond.

The 29-year-old Florida native attended the University of Louisville and the University of Mississippi before turning pro in 2010. He appeared in eight Web.com Tour events between 2012 and 2014.

His LinkedIn profile noted he's now a licensed realtor in Jupiter, Florida. He lists the end of his golf career as May 2017 after other stints with PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour China.

No further details about the charge against him were released.

A statement from a Kraft spokesperson denied the allegations against the Pats owner Friday.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," the statement read. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Police in Florida said more than 100 individuals were linked to alleged prostitution at Florida spas and massage parlors during their investigation, per CNN.com.