Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 3 Scores from Saturday

The Saturday slate of Alliance of American Football began at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City as the winless Stallions hosted the undefeated Arizona Hotshots.

The Stallions didn't end the day winless, though, as they notched their first win of the season in their home opener by a score of 23-15.

This Week 3 meeting was a slow burn compared to these two's first game in Week 1, which Arizona won 38-22 at home. Part of that had to do with the third-quarter exit of Hotshots quarterback John Wolford, who entered Week 3 leading the AAF in touchdown passes, leaving Trevor Knight to finish under center.

Here's an early look at the Week 3 results, recaps and highlights ahead of Saturday night's matchup between the Memphis Express and Orlando Apollos.

Week 3 Results—Feb. 23:

Salt Lake City Stallions (1-2) 23, Arizona Hotshots (2-1) 15

Coming into this game, the circled matchup featured Hotshots quarterback John Wolford and Stallions defensive end Karter Schult, who leads the league in sacks with four (one coming in this game).

Wolford was under constant pressure throughout the first half. At one point in the second quarter, Wolford's mic picked up the quarterback lamenting how often he was getting hit on the broadcast.

The first quarter ended with the Stallions up 3-0 thanks to this 54-yard field goal from Taylor Bertolet:

The game's first touchdown came with 11:40 remaining in the second quarter when Stallions quarterback Josh Woodrum connected with receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El for 25 yards. Salt Lake held a 9-0 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, Hotshots kicker Nick Folk redeemed himself for an earlier miss by making a 48-yard attempt. With seconds remaining in the half, the Hotshots finally found the end zone on a short pass from Wolford to receiver Rashad Ross—his fourth of the season:

Arizona went into the locker room tied 9-9—after an overturned two-point attempt—despite a lack of offensive production for the majority of the first half.

The Hotshots' fortunes took a turn on the first play of the third quarter when Wolford was intercepted by Greer Martini for the Stallions' first pick of the season. Seconds later, running back Branden Oliver punched it in from one yard out—putting the Stallions up 15-9.

The fourth quarter began with the Stallions leading 15-12. The score stayed that way until midway through the final quarter when Salt Lake went for it on 4th-and-goal. Joel Bouagnon carried the ball toward the goal line, and the ruling on the field was not a touchdown, but after a Salt Lake challenge, the call was overturned.

A successful two-point conversion gave the Stallions a 23-12 lead, the largest of this game and the season for the team. Knight tried to bring the Hotshots back, but a field goal from Folk proved too little too late.

After missing Week 2 with a hamstring injury, it was surprisingly Woodrum who demanded attention at the quarterback position in this game. Ultimately, Arizona couldn't overcome its slow start or the loss of Wolford.

