Lionel Messi Confident of Clasico Success vs. Real Madrid After Hat-Trick

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is full of confidence his team will find success against Real Madrid in two upcoming Clasico matches, but he also told reporters things won't be easy in the capital after he netted a hat-trick against Sevilla on Saturday.

The Argentina international was once again the star man in the 4-2 win over Sevilla, adding an assist.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t AS' Juan Jimenez and Moises Llorens), he looked ahead at the upcoming double-header against their rivals:

"We're just a step away from getting into the Cup final and we have to go for everything. It's going to be very hard because it's in Madrid but we have to go there and win. We are confident that we can win in Madrid. ...

"There is a long way to go. But it was really important to win because of what it means to win here and to keep our distance ahead of our rivals.

"Now more than ever, you have to use your head. Every time, it becomes more difficult to win, so we go away happy. We know what this ground is and what players they have. It was a difficult match for us but we were able to move forward."

Barcelona and Real will meet twice in one week at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday and a La Liga clash on March 2.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Copa del Rey match will be the second leg of the semi-final after the opening leg finished 1-1 at the Camp Nou, giving Los Blancos a slight edge.

Barcelona gained a ton of momentum in their come-from-behind win on Saturday, however, courtesy of their biggest star:

The 31-year-old twice tied the match after goals by Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado before finding the go-ahead goal and setting up Luis Suarez. Real Madrid will visit Levante on Sunday.

Messi's hat-trick was the 50th of his incredible career.

Barcelona remain on course for the treble, as they lead La Liga by 10 points—though Atletico Madrid and Real have a match in hand—and will host Lyon in their next UEFA Champions League outing.

The first leg in France ended in a scoreless draw, part of a poor stretch of results for the Catalans, who had drawn four of their last five matches prior to Saturday's triumph.

They'll have one extra day to prepare for the first of the two Clasico matches and, after their big win in Andalusia, will like their chances of doing well in the capital.