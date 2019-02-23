0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC ventured to the O2 Arena once again, but not the one in London. No, the UFC went to the O2 Arena in Prague for the first time on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 145.

In the main event, Thiago Santos got yet another vicious stoppage at light heavyweight, as he put away Jan Blachowicz in the third round. The former middleweight terror has looked even better at light heavyweight and has now put himself firmly in title contention.

Stefan Struve got off to a rough start in the co-main event against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, but he battled back to get an arm-triangle finish in the second round. Afterward, Struve took to the microphone to say that it may have been his final time competing in the Octagon.

Twenty-six fighters in total competed in the UFC's first Prague event, but who got their hands raised? More importantly, who were the real winners and losers coming out of UFC Fight Night 145?

There is but one way to find out. Let's dig into the action and go a bit deeper than just the end result.

Here are the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 145 in Prague.