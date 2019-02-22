Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions: AAF Game Preview, Live Stream

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Three undefeated teams remain in the Alliance of American Football. The Arizona Hotshots look to continue their impressive run in the inaugural AAF season when they visit the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday. Find how to watch information below for the Alliance of American Football game below.

In their 2-0 start, the Hotshots are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Western Conference. As for the Stallions, they are 0-2 — one of three teams looking for their first win this young season.

It's the second time the two teams have played, as the Hotshots routed the Stallions 38-22 in Week 1.

How to Watch the Arizona Hotshots-Salt Lake Stallions Game

B/R Live provides free live coverage of Saturday's Arizona Hotshots-Salt Lake Stallions game from Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fans can watch the action live here. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.

Here's the full B/R Live live-stream schedule so you can watch AAF games (all times ET):

Find the full TV schedule here.

Arizona Hotshots-Salt Lake Stallions Preview

The Hotshots are one of three teams still undefeated, along with the Orlando Apollos and the Birmingham Iron in the Eastern Conference.

Through two games, Arizona QB John Wolford is third in the league with 469 passing yards, though he leads the AAF with six touchdown passes. A pair of Hotshot running backs are also at the 100-yard mark, with Jhurell Pressley (121 yards) and Justin Stockton (100 yards), both reaching the century total.

As for the Stallions, three quarterbacks have completed at least seven passes. Austin Allen leads Salt Lake with 114 yards, with Josh Woodrum right behind with 103 yards. Matt Leinart is 7-for-13 for 56 yards. Joel Bouagnon is fifth in the league with his 109 rushing yards, ahead of fellow Stallion Branden Oliver (99 yards).

In the first meeting, Arizona outscored Salt Lake 16-0 in the third quarter to pull away for a 38-22 win. Wolford delivered with 275 passing yards, with Rashad Ross recording 103 receiving yards.

Arizona followed up the Week 1 win by defeating the Memphis Express on the road, 20-18. The Hotshots trailed 12-0 at the half. Meanwhile, Sale Lake lost at the Birmingham Iron, 12-9.