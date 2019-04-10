Timberwolves' Jeff Teague Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury Before Season Finale

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague underwent successful debridement surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, the team announced.

Teague already played hurt for an entire month this season before his injured left ankle forced him to sit out nine games through December and early January. As January wore on, Teague had to miss more time with a sore left foot.

The Wolves have Teague under contract through the 2019-20 season, but his spotty reliability may very well force the still-forming front office—after the midseason firing of head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau—to consider trading him.

For now, Minnesota's focus will remain on settling its front office before making any roster decisions.