Timberwolves' Jeff Teague Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury Before Season Finale

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 11, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 11: Jeff Teague #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on February 11, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague underwent successful debridement surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, the team announced. 

Teague already played hurt for an entire month this season before his injured left ankle forced him to sit out nine games through December and early January. As January wore on, Teague had to miss more time with a sore left foot

The Wolves have Teague under contract through the 2019-20 season, but his spotty reliability may very well force the still-forming front office—after the midseason firing of head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau—to consider trading him.

For now, Minnesota's focus will remain on settling its front office before making any roster decisions.

