Former 5-Star LB Jaelan Phillips Transfers to Miami from UCLA

Former 5-Star LB Jaelan Phillips Transfers to Miami from UCLAFebruary 22, 2019
Former UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips has decided to transfer to the University of Miami.
The player announced his decision Thursday on Twitter:
Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® @JJPhillips15
The Wait is Over...Officially a HURRICANE 🙌🏽⛓🌴 I can’t wait to get to work, #TNM is going to be a problem for the opposition 🤞🏽💯 Thank you God for giving me a second chance 🙏🏾 the COMEBACK is going to be something serious https://t.co/yWhfKJnUlL
Phillips was a huge prospect out of high school, considered the No. 1 overall player in the 2017 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he only appeared in 10 games in his first two years at UCLA before deciding to transfer out of the program.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
'Last Chance U' Coach Texted Student 'I'm Your New Hitler'