Former 5-Star LB Jaelan Phillips Transfers to Miami from UCLA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Jaelan Phillips #15 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates a play against the Memphis Tigers on September 16, 2017 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated UCLA 48-45. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Former UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips has decided to transfer to the University of Miami.

The player announced his decision Thursday on Twitter:

Phillips was a huge prospect out of high school, considered the No. 1 overall player in the 2017 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he only appeared in 10 games in his first two years at UCLA before deciding to transfer out of the program.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

