2019 MLB Playoff Chances for Every Team 1 Month from Opening Day

With a second straight World Series defeat in their wake and reset luxury-tax penalties in their future, most everyone expected the Los Angeles Dodgers to have a wild offseason.

Yet they settled for adding A.J. Pollock, Russell Martin and Joe Kelly. In so doing, they effectively placed all their chips on their incumbent stars. To this end, it's not the best omen that Clayton Kershaw is already fending off the injury bug again.

However, nobody will bemoan Los Angeles' quiet offseason if a healthy Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler live up to their extraordinary potential. And in general, these Dodgers don't look decidedly worse than the club that was much better than its record indicated last year.

Further, it helps that the Dodgers don't have any natural predators in the National League West, which isn't as deep as the other two NL divisions.

Playoff chances: 80 percent

Colorado Rockies

If anyone's going to overcome the Dodgers in the NL West, it'll be the Colorado Rockies.

With help from newcomer Daniel Murphy and a healthy Daniel Dahl, the offense shouldn't need Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon to do all the heavy lifting again. And atop the rotation is the excellent one-two punch of Kyle Freeland and German Marquez.

But if the bullpen is going to survive the loss of Adam Ottavino, it will need Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw to do better jobs of adhering to their track records. And while the offense is better, it figures to remain weak away from Coors Field.

In short, the Rockies will need more of last year's good luck to even have a hope of beating L.A. or nabbing a wild-card spot.

Playoff chances: 40 percent

Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks won 82 games even with Paul Goldschmidt, Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock. They're all gone now.

Yet it's possible the 2019 D-backs will surprise people. All it would take is Zack Greinke doing his usual thing while Robbie Ray, Steven Souza Jr. and Jake Lamb bounce back and Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver break out.

What's more likely, however, is that pitfalls will open up and the Snakes will struggle to adhere to even the .500 mark en route to difficult decisions at the trade deadline.

Since their No. 17 farm system needs improving, chances are they'll choose to sell and put themselves on a path to a losing season.

Playoff chances: 10 percent

San Diego Padres

Now that the San Diego Padres have signed Machado to a $300 million contract, all they have to do is wait for the best players from their No. 1 farm system to form a championship contender around him.

Trouble is, that probably won't happen until 2020.

In the meantime, the Padres are coming off a 96-loss season that the Machado signing can't fix by itself. What they really need are starters who can improve a rotation that posted a 5.09 ERA last year.

Since such pitchers don't appear to be forthcoming, 2019 is looking like a bridge year for San Diego.

Playoff chances: 5 percent

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been heavily connected to Bryce Harper, but it'll nonetheless be a surprise if they actually end up with him.

As of now, the Giants are set to pin all their hopes on a moderately modified version of last season's 89-loss roster. A return to October will only happen if their many veterans (i.e., Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey and Evan Longoria) turn back the clock while their few youngsters (i.e., Dereck Rodriguez and Steven Duggar) become stars in their own right.

It's easy enough to bank on the youngsters, but the veterans are another matter. They're too long in the tooth and, worse, too far removed from being stars.

Playoff chances: 5 percent

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus.