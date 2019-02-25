Top Landing Spots for Julian Fleming, CFB's No. 1 WR Recruit for 2020

0 of 6

Credit: Sean Fitz, 247Sports

Julian Fleming can go anywhere he wants.

The top-rated wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, Fleming holds scholarship offers from the best programs in college football. There are dynasties, SEC and Big Ten powerhouses and brand-name schools from all over the country.

But the 5-star talent has already narrowed the list to six teams and emphasized he's only focusing on those programs. It's closing time for Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

The following ranking―while our opinion, not his―considers the school's location (proximity to Fleming's hometown), chances at national contention and both the quarterback situation and expected positional outlook upon his arrival.