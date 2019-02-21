Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Fred's Struggles Similar to Diego Forlan's at Man United

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said summer midfield addition Fred's slow adaptation to the Premier League reminds him of the issues experienced by Diego Forlan and Juan Sebastian Veron.

The Brazil international arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk after former boss Jose Mourinho spent £52 million on his services, but he has not been a regular starter.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Norwegian coach said on Thursday the player is working hard at Old Trafford to improve himself.

"We know there's a very, very good player there with Fred so hopefully he'll adjust to the English game because there's no doubt there's talent, absolutely no doubt. It's always difficult to come here. One: It's Man United, you're expected to perform straight away. Two: It's an English league that he's not used to. But he's a Brazilian international, Andreas [Pereira] is a Brazilian international, the talent is there and when they get the chance the next time... it's easier to come into a team that's doing well."

"There's loads of players that have come in and found the first few months difficult. One of the best players I've played with that struggled the most was Diego Forlan. Veron [is another] you know, those two fantastic players and it took a bit of time. But when they settled they performed."

Solskjaer added Fred will get further chances to prove himself and that he should not worry about his lack of game time.

Forlan and Veron both arrived at United as major signings for former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but the pair failed to settle in Manchester.

The Uruguayan striker failed to score in his first 26 games for Manchester United and eventually was sold to Villarreal, where he relaunched his career before going on to be named the best player at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on the way to finishing fourth with Uruguay.

Veron arrived from Lazio billed as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he failed to displace Roy Keane and Paul Scholes in the centre and departed for Chelsea after only two seasons.

Fred remains a talented passer of the ball, but he needs to make an impression before the end of the campaign.

United's search for a full-time manager leaves every player fighting for a spot in next term's squad, and the Brazilian must prove he is worth the huge outlay paid for him.