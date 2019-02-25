Grading Every Top 2019 NBA Draft Prospect in Key Categories

3 of 10

Scoring: A-

Key stat: 26.9 points per 40 minutes, 51.0 FG%

The draft's most explosive guard, Ja Morant leads all NCAA players in transition points per game. He's tremendous in the open floor using his speed, handle and leaping ability. Whichever team drafts him will naturally play at a faster pace. He's been less efficient in the half court, but he's still effective with his ability to change directions on a dime and slip through gaps toward the rim. He's shooting 58.5 percent inside the arc. He'll need to work on his runner, since he's missed 19 of his 25 attempts. But Morant, who's taking 9.0 free throws per 40 minutes, will lean on fast breaks and drives for scoring.

Shooting: B-

Key stat: 44-of-135 jump shots half court (32.6 percent)

Morant has improved as a shot-maker, but his shooting remains a question mark for scouts. His form can change and his delivery can be slow. He's at 33.8 percent from three and 30.9 on jump shots off the dribble. But he's taken a clear step forward, as he's hitting 1.8 threes per 40 minutes, up from 1.0 a year ago. Morant also shoots 80.9 percent from the free-throw line, a sign of touch.

Playmaking: A+

Key stat: 52.6 assist percentage

Morant is on pace to become the only college player in the past 27 years to average at least 20 points and 10 assists. His 10.3 dimes per game lead the country. NBA teams will value Morant's playmaking over any other attribute. While his ability to break down defenses helps, he also shows terrific vision and passing skill with both hands. His knack for creating easy scoring chances and setting up teammates is highly likely to carry over. However, his 20.7 turnover percentage is too high, despite the overwhelming workload. He tends to make careless or forced passes and decisions.

Defense: C-

Key stat: 3.1 stocks per 40 minutes (steals and blocks)

Quick hands and hops have led to steals and blocks for Morant, but he hasn't been impressive defensively. He makes unnecessary gambles, and his effort and concentration fluctuate when he's defending off the ball. At 175 pounds, he's also easy to screen and take out of the play. Morant's quickness hints at room for improvement, but he'd ideally be paired with a two-way shooting guard in the NBA.