Noam Emeran: I Chose Manchester United Ahead of Barcelona and PSG

Rob Blanchette, Featured Columnist, February 20, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: The Manchester United club badge is put up on the board during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on February 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Teenage sensation Noam Emeran has explained he rejected the advances of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to join Manchester United.

The 16-year-old was impressive with Amiens, alerting a number of clubs, but the Red Devils won the race to capture the winger's signature.

Speaking to Le Parisien (h/t Metro), Emeran said United were his first choice as he takes the next step in his burgeoning career.

"Manchester United were more convincing than Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona," said Emeran. "The choice was made with my family and with my lawyer."

The forward has penned a three-and-a-half year deal to switch to Old Trafford and is expected to join up with Nicky Butt at the club's Carrington academy.

Emeran also revealed he encountered former United captain Wayne Rooney during a match at Old Trafford, and the icon shared some words of wisdom with him.

Per Le Parisien, Emeran said:

"He told me: a player’s career choice ends up being good or bad depending on his determination. I understood that I needed to demand more from myself. I’m living a dream, but I need to stay grounded because the final goal is far from being reached. I’ll need to work even harder to make it at Manchester United."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on February 12, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

According to Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening NewsEmeran has spoken in glowing terms about United attacker Anthony Martial and has said he "admires" Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The player has similarities in his game to both talents, able to score and assist from a number of attacking positions.

United are amassing a strong pool of young talent, with Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood all on the cusp of a breakthrough into the first-team squad.

Emeran joins Aliou Traore at the Theatre of Dreams. The France youth midfielder left PSG to sign a contract with United after gaining comparisons to Paul Pogba.

