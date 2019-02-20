Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Believed to Have Denied Multiple $300M-Plus Offers

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The market is reportedly starting to heat up for superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, though he isn't biting just yet.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Harper has already turned down "multiple" offers exceeding $300 million:

