Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Believed to Have Denied Multiple $300M-Plus Offers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The market is reportedly starting to heat up for superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, though he isn't biting just yet. 

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Harper has already turned down "multiple" offers exceeding $300 million:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gordon Opens Up on Losing Mother to DV

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gordon Opens Up on Losing Mother to DV

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Baseball Is Back — Buy the Merch 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Baseball Is Back — Buy the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    MLB's Top Breakout Candidates for 2019 👏

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Top Breakout Candidates for 2019 👏

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Manny Make Padres a Top Team Overnight?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Did Manny Make Padres a Top Team Overnight?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report