Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Believed to Have Denied Multiple $300M-Plus Offers

Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Believed to Have Denied Multiple $300M-Plus OffersFebruary 20, 2019
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
The market is reportedly starting to heat up for superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, though he isn't biting just yet.
According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Harper has already turned down "multiple" offers exceeding $300 million:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Bryce Harper is believed to have turned down multiple offers over 300M in recent weeks. at least 5 teams are believed still in contact, tho Philly, SF and perhaps Wash appear to have more chance than SD (just gave 300M to Manny) and CWS (seemed more focused on MM)
