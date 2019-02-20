Khabib Challenges Georges St-Pierre to November Fight After Reported Retirement

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants MMA legend Georges St-Pierre to delay his retirement so they can fight in November.

Nurmagomedov made the proposal in an Instagram post Wednesday after ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani reported GSP, 37, is expected to retire at a press conference Thursday.

"Let's do it in November. After this fight you can retire," Nurmagomedov wrote. "I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. But, it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time."

