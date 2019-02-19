Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya Title Fight Announced for UFC 236

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

After Robert Whittaker's injury resulted in the UFC 234 main event being canceled, the promotion has found a solution to keep the middleweight title in play.

Per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 6 KOs) will take on Israel Adesanya (16-0, 13 KOs) for the interim middleweight championship at UFC 236 on April 13.

Gastelum was originally supposed to challenge for the title at UFC 234, but Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the fight after having surgery for a hernia and collapsed bowel.

As a result of Whittaker's injury, Adesanya's fight with Anderson Silva became the main event of the show. The 29-year-old kept his perfect record intact with a unanimous decision victory.

Adesanya has been compared to Silva, arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history, because of his lanky 6'4" frame and unique striking abilities. The Nigeria native has already fought five times since joining UFC in February 2018.

Gastelum hasn't fought since May 2018 when he beat Jacare Souza by split decision. This fight against Adesanya will mark the first title fight of his mixed martial arts career since turning pro in 2010.