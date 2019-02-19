F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Times and Tuesday Analysis from Barcelona

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc turned out for Ferrari for the first time on Tuesday at Formula One testing in Barcelona and finished on top of the time sheets.

All eyes were on the young Frenchman on Day 2 of testing, with big things expected of him following his move to the Scuderia from Sauber. His mark of one minute, 18.247 seconds gave him comfortably the quickest lap of the morning.

Elsewhere, defending world champion Lewis Hamilton was also out on track, with Mercedes focusing on getting laps under their belt over speed in the morning runs; the Briton was seventh in the standings but lodged more laps than any driver on the circuit.

Daniel Ricciardo had a scare as he seeks to get to grips with his Renault, losing the rear wing and spinning off.

Here are the standings from the morning sessions, with the teams set to send drivers out again later in the day.

Morning Recap

With some teams splitting their drivers between morning and afternoon and others opting for a full day, Tuesday was another chance to see some new faces in different cars at Barcelona.

Alexander Albon was understandably keen to make an impression on his debut for Toro Rosso, although his eagerness got the better of him just minutes after the session started:

Elsewhere, Leclerc was seeking to build on a strong start to testing for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel on top on Monday.

At just 21, there's a lot of pressure on the Frenchman to thrive with the iconic constructor this year, especially given he's replacing a legend of the sport in Kimi Raikkonen. The early signs were positive for Leclerc, as he posted 73 laps as well as the quickest time of the session.

Mercedes didn't appear too concerned about being behind their main rivals again, though, with Hamilton keeping things under control during his 74 loops in Catalonia. The team noted they're still running some tests on the W10 model:

The most dramatic moment of the morning came in Ricciardo's Renault, as the top portion of the wing element came loose and triggered a spin:

That hairy moment prompted the Renault engineers to pull the Australian in for the remainder of the session, with the team Twitter account confirming "rear-wing assessing is in full flow."

Haas' Kevin Magnussen was only able to post 33 laps in the morning, although he did enough to jump up into second spot late on, moving to within a second of Leclerc.