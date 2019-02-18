MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Preferred by White Sox, Padres, Phillies over Harper

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres both remain in the race to sign free-agent shortstop Manny Machado, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal described Chicago as a "strong factor," with San Diego essentially on equal footing. The White Sox and Padres have prioritized Machado, with the Philadelphia Phillies still in the picture as well. Machado sits atop Philadelphia's list of remaining targets.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday the Phillies were emerging as the favorite to land free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper. Bob Nightengale of USA Today followed up to say the Phillies and Harper appeared to be nearing an agreement on a long-term contract, though nothing was finalized.

The Padres could be a major wild card when it comes to Harper and Machado. They're generally not a marquee free-agent destination, but anything can seemingly happen if two of MLB's biggest young stars can go unsigned for this long.

San Diego hasn't reached the playoffs since 2006, and ownership is clearly ready to end that drought. According to Heyman, the Padres have put a deal on the table for Machado that would be worth about $280 million. Their offer to Harper exceeded that.

Not to be outdone, the White Sox already signed Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay, two moves widely seen to be with Machado in mind. Alonso is Machado's brother-in-law, while Alonso, Machado and Jay have all built a friendship through their ties to the Miami region.

For the most part, few could have predicted Machado and Harper would still be available this close to spring training. Don't dismiss the possibility of the proverbial mystery team entering the fray at the last minute and making the biggest splash of the offseason.