Mel Kiper 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Nick Bosa to Cardinals, Josh Allen to 49ers

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Kliff Kingsbury says Josh Rosen is the Arizona Cardinals' "guy" at quarterback.

Mel Kiper Jr. appears to believe him.

The ESPN analyst released his latest mock draft Monday, with the Cardinals selecting Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen comes off the board at No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline currently has Bosa as the -175 favorite to be the top overall pick. He played in only three games in 2018 because of a core muscle injury, and he ultimately decided to leave school early to prepare for the draft. Bosa was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore, recording 34 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

"It was definitely one of the harder things I've went through in my life, just getting injured in the year that I was getting ready to blow it all out and have a really fun year," Bosa told reporters of the injury. "But it's past me now, and I have to look forward."

There has been speculation the Cardinals could consider taking Kyler Murray No. 1 after comments Kingsbury made when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.

"Kyler is a freak. ... I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could," Kingsbury said in October.

Kingsbury, who was hired as the Cardinals' head coach after being fired at Texas Tech, has since made it clear the team plans to stick with Rosen. The Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick last year, but the UCLA product struggled mightily as a rookie.

"Our feelings toward Josh haven't waned or changed or anything," Kingsbury told reporters. "I get we have the first pick [in the upcoming NFL draft], and so there's going to be a million scenarios over the next three months that are going to come up, but no, Josh is our guy."

Allen broke out as one of the best pass-rushers in the country as a senior, recording 88 tackles and 17 sacks on his way to winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was a unanimous All-American selection.