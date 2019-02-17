Daytona 500 2019: 22 Cars Involved in Massive Wreck During Big Race

Daytona 500 2019: 22 Cars Involved in Massive Wreck During Big RaceFebruary 17, 2019
It wasn't until there were only 10 laps remaining in Sunday's Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, but the Big One finally showed up.
It appeared as if the caution for Brad Keselowski's spin off a turn with 13 laps remaining would be the final slowdown before the field pursued a notable victory in the first race of the NASCAR season, but the Great American Race had different ideas.
Matt DiBenedetto was in the outside lane battling with Paul Menard when the former spun toward the crowd. The result was a massive wreck that ended the day for 22 cars and brought out a red flag before the stretch run of the race:
NASCAR @NASCAR
The Big One ends the hopes of at least 18 cars in the #DAYTONA500. https://t.co/0U0PpvaCy8
Menard shouldered the blame:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
"I wrecked a lot of cars. I feel bad about that." - Paul Menard https://t.co/gUl1ht3guG
Aric Almirola's car ended up on top of David Ragan's, and NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared the names of those who saw their hopes of a title dashed:
Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck
How big was the Big One? Believe that was a 19-car wreck. Per MRN, the drivers involved were A. Dillon, Newman, Hemric, Elliott, Almirola, Blaney, TDillon, Stenhouse, Truex, Jones, Menard, Reddick, Tifft, Buescher, Ragan, Larson, Suarez, Johnson, DiBenedetto. #Daytona500
Ryan Blaney was among the most notable names in the wreck, considering he won Stage 2 and performed well for much of the race. At least he can take solace in knowing he notched a playoff point, but it surely wasn't the end result he was looking for.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer made up the top three for the scheduled restart after the red flag.
