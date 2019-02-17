Daytona 500 2019: 22 Cars Involved in Massive Wreck During Big Race

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It wasn't until there were only 10 laps remaining in Sunday's Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, but the Big One finally showed up.

It appeared as if the caution for Brad Keselowski's spin off a turn with 13 laps remaining would be the final slowdown before the field pursued a notable victory in the first race of the NASCAR season, but the Great American Race had different ideas.

Matt DiBenedetto was in the outside lane battling with Paul Menard when the former spun toward the crowd. The result was a massive wreck that ended the day for 22 cars and brought out a red flag before the stretch run of the race:

Menard shouldered the blame:

Aric Almirola's car ended up on top of David Ragan's, and NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared the names of those who saw their hopes of a title dashed:

Ryan Blaney was among the most notable names in the wreck, considering he won Stage 2 and performed well for much of the race. At least he can take solace in knowing he notched a playoff point, but it surely wasn't the end result he was looking for.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer made up the top three for the scheduled restart after the red flag.