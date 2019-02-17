2019 MLB Odds: Latest AL, NL Divisional Lines at the Start of Spring Training

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Of baseball's six divisions, the oddsmakers seem to think the AL West is easiest to call.

The Houston Astros are currently listed at -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to take their division, the lowest odds of any race at BetOnline. The Los Angeles Dodgers (-150 to win the NL West) and Cleveland Indians (-150 to win the AL Central) are the only other teams listed as minus-favorites.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox (+150) are co-favorites in the AL East, the St. Louis Cardinals (+225) are favored in the NL Central, and the Washington Nationals (+250) have the lowest odds in the NL East.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.