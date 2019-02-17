J.B. Holmes Completes Comeback to Win 2019 Genesis Open over Justin Thomas

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

J.B. Holmes overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday.

Justin Thomas, who entered the final round at 17-under, shot a four-over 75 to finish one stroke behind Holmes, who carded a 14-under 270 for the tournament.

Si Woo Kim shot eight under in the final two rounds to surge into a solo third finish at 12-under 272.

Here's a look at the top 15 finishers and payouts from Riviera, via PGATour.com and Golf.com.

Standings and Payouts

1. J.B. Holmes (-14): $1,332,000

2. Justin Thomas (-13): $799,200



3. Si Woo Kim (-12): $503,200

T4. Rory McIlroy (-11): $325,600

T4. Marc Leishman (-11): $325,600

6. Charles Howell III (-9): $266,400

T7. Michael Thompson (-8): $238,650

T7. Adam Scott (-8): $238,650

T9. Hideki Matsuyama (-7): $199,800

T9. Carlos Ortiz (-7): $199,800

T9. Dustin Johnson (-7): $199,800

T9. Kelly Kraft (-7): $199,800

T9. Jon Rahm (-7): $199,800

T9. Vaughn Taylor (-7): $199,800

With torrential rain and hail delaying the start of the Genesis Open until Thursday afternoon, players needed to scramble to finish the tournament by Sunday evening.

That was accomplished with numerous golfers completing close to two rounds worth of play on Sunday, as players teed off beginning at 6:45 a.m. PT. Groups were expanded from two to three for the finish.

Thomas looked like he was going to run away with the tournament after opening the fourth round with a birdie. However, the 2017 PGA Championship winner proceeded to bogey three of the next four holes, which included missed putts from 11 feet (twice) and seven feet.

The putting issues continued on the back nine, including a three-putt from eight feet for a double bogey on the par-four 13th.

Thomas, who has made plenty of money putts during his career, was unusually off on this day:

He also missed five-footers on holes 10 and 14 and finished the fourth round with a -2.954 strokes gained: putting mark, per PGATour.com.

Still, Thomas gamely hung in there and knocked home a birdie on 16 to pull within one stroke of Holmes. He also gave himself a decent chance at a playoff with an approach on 18 that landed 19 feet from the hole. However, the putt missed left:

Holmes was steady all week and shot under par in all four of his rounds. Things got hairy on the 16th however, as he found the bunker. Still, Holmes managed to make the par save to preserve his lead:

The PGA Tour is now headed to Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City for the WGC-Mexico Championship.