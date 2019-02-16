NBA Announces Basketball Africa League to Start in 2020; Barack Obama Involved

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday announced the launch of the Basketball Africa League, a 12-team competition consisting of teams across the continent.

The league, which will begin play in 2020, will likely feature squads from Angola, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Qualification tournaments will be held later this year to determine" the inaugural participants.

Basketball Africa League is the NBA's first pro league outside North America and will be co-run with FIBA. President Barack Obama will also be part of the league, Silver said. Obama's role has not been determined, per Reynolds.

