David Ospina Hints Napoli Don't Want Him on Permanent Deal, Talks Arsenal Exit

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

David Ospina has hinted Napoli are trying to avoid triggering a mandatory clause that would make his loan deal from Arsenal a permanent transfer.

The Colombian has fallen behind star prospect Alex Meret in the Napoli pecking order and told Radio Blu (h/t Football Italia) he's not surprised Napoli have made the switch to the youngster:

"I knew this might happen. My current situation is that I am on loan for this season and there's a clause based on the number of games, so if I play regularly, it'll become an automatic purchase.

"When the situation doesn't depend on me, all I can do is wait for the decisions to be made by Napoli. The club had just spent a lot of money on Meret, a young goalkeeper with a great future ahead of him, so I knew that when he came back from injury, this might happen.

"He's a great ‘keeper, a lovely guy, and he'll make a real name for himself in future.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Per the report, Ospina's loan deal includes an option to buy, but the clause will become mandatory if he reaches a set number of appearances.

The 30-year-old joined the Partenopei in August of last year after summer signing Meret suffered an injury in training. Veteran stopper Pepe Reina had left Napoli for AC Milan earlier in the summer, and the team needed an upgrade on Orestis Karnezis, who struggled in pre-season.

Ospina has played well for Napoli, making 10 Serie A starts and six in the UEFA Champions League. He was a key component of a defence that still ranks as Italy's third-best behind Juventus and Inter Milan.

Meret was always going to be given a chance once he returned from his injury, however, and the 21-year-old has starred since making his debut in December:

The Italy youth international is the latest in a long line of goalkeeper prospects to emerge on the peninsula, and he is expected to battle AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma for the national team's starting position.

He's the future of the team between the sticks, and Napoli will give him every opportunity to improve. They'll also look to avoid spending any more money on Ospina, who has become expendable, so barring another injury, he's unlikely to reclaim his spot.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Ospina didn't seem too confident about remaining with Arsenal, either, and he discussed his options once his loan deal ends: "I want to continue playing in Europe, although a return to South American football is always a possibility. I am open for a move closer to home."

With one more year on his contract beyond the current season, Ospina could be a prime value pick-up in the summer. Bernd Leno is starting to come good for Arsenal, who will likely look to move the Colombia international after he returns from his loan.

According to Football Italia, he's been linked with a switch to Boca Juniors, but at the age of 30, he's still in his prime and could be an impact player for a European club.

With just one campaign left on his deal, he won't cost much, making him a potential bargain in the summer.