Seth Curry and Doc Rivers' Daughter Callie Reportedly Engaged

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry is having a pretty good week.

On Wednesday, he scored 11 points in 20 minutes off the bench as his team upset the Golden State Warriors 129-107. That performance was undoubtedly impressive against a 41-16 team that leads the Western Conference.

However, it pales in comparison to Curry's Thursday, as TMZ Sports reported he got engaged to former All-SEC volleyball player Callie Rivers, who is the daughter of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Curry proposed to Rivers at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the NBA's All-Star festivities are currently taking place. Members of both families were present for the engagement, including the Clippers coach and Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who is Seth's older brother.

The Curry-Rivers family can now lay claim to being one of the most athletic groups around.

Doc Rivers played 13 NBA seasons, and all three of his sons played Division I basketball. Austin is currently with the Houston Rockets, while Jeremiah plays for the Maine Red Claws of the G League. The youngest son, Spencer, suited up for UC Irvine.

Callie Rivers played professional volleyball in Puerto Rico after her First-Team All-SEC year at Florida in 2010. The outside hitter was also an All-American honorable mention.

Seth and Steph Curry just faced each other Wednesday before heading into the All-Star break. Their sister, Sydel, played Division I volleyball at Elon, while their mother Sonya played volleyball at Virginia Tech. The patriarch, Dell Curry, played 16 NBA seasons.

Perhaps Seth's great week continues Saturday as he'll take part in the three-point contest. He's in the top half of the odds ledger, per OddsShark.