Chris Webber, Ben Wallace Headline 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Former NBA All-Stars Chris Webber and Ben Wallace headline the finalists for the 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Announced Friday by the Basketball Hall of Fame, the full list of finalists includes 13 former coaches, players and officials.

2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Chris Webber (NBA player)

Ben Wallace (NBA player)

Leta Andrews (high school basketball coach)

Hugh Evans (NBA referee)

Bill Fitch (NBA head coach)

Marques Johnson (NBA player)

Bobby Jones (NBA player)

Sidney Moncrief (NBA player)

Jack Sikma (NBA player)

Barbara Stevens (college basketball coach)

Eddie Sutton (college basketball coach)

Teresa Weatherspoon (WNBA player)

Paul Westphal (NBA player)

In addition to the group of finalists, this year's class will include former head coach Del Harris and Harry Glickman, winners of the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, and Curt Gowdy Media Award winner Marc Stein.

