Former Nike, Adidas Employee Merl Code Jr. Alleges Both Pay NCAA Athletes

Although Adidas was the focal point of the recent college basketball corruption trial, former employee Merl Code Jr. says Nike also paid athletes.

"Nike schools pay too," Code said in a conversation recorded by federal investigators in 2017, per Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. "It’s a corrupt space as it is and cheating is cheating. Whether I give you a dollar, 100,000, or I get your mom and dad jobs, it’s cheating. ... So in some form or fashion, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Kentucky and all of the schools are doing something to help get kids. That’s just a part of the space."

Code, former Adidas executive James Gatto and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins were found guilty in federal court of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after their involvement in a "pay-for-play" scheme.

Louisville, an Adidas school, was arguably the most involved in the scandal with top recruit Brian Bowen allegedly paid $100,000 to go to the school.

Code spent 14 years working at Nike before joining Adidas.

Schools like Duke and Kentucky haven't been implicated in the scandal, but players were at least mentioned during the trial.

Zion Williamson's family had reportedly made financial requests to Code before committing to Duke, while Dawkins wanted to pay future Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans a monthly stipend.

Former assistants at Arizona, USC and Oklahoma State—all Nike schools—were also been charged with bribery before accepting plea deals.