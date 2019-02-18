WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Finn Balor and Biggest Winners and LosersFebruary 18, 2019
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Finn Balor and Biggest Winners and Losers
Every appearance on the Road to WrestleMania is important to establish worth, with Elimination Chamber 2019 being one of the main chances to make an impression, for better or worse.
Sometimes, a bad performance or a major loss on an event like this is the death knell for a Superstar to be taken seriously and booked well for WrestleMania's card.
On the flip side, this event presented an opportunity for new champions to be crowned, a women's tag team to make history by winning the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and more chances for success.
From of the vast array of characters featured at Elimination Chamber 2019, let's take a look at those who came out of the show as the biggest winners and losers of the event.
Full List of Match Results
- Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa by pinfall to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
- Elimination Chamber Match: The Boss and Hug Connection defeated Fabulous Glow, Fire and Desire, The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and The Riott Squad to win the Women's Tag Team Championship
- The Usos defeated The Miz and Shane McMahon by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Handicap Match: Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship
- Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- No Disqualification Match: Baron Corbin defeated Braun Strowman by pinfall
- Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results
Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks
Arguably the two biggest winners of the night were Bayley and Sasha Banks as The Boss and Hug Connection kicked off the event by becoming the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.
Winning a match is always a positive in its own right, but capturing a title in the process magnifies it immensely and when there's an extra added bonus of making history as the cherry on top, it's hard to beat that.
Bayley and Banks have been struggling to find much of a true purpose for the past year as their feud together never quite materialized and they seemed to be in a lull period for the past few months with nothing to do.
Seemingly, they were just waiting for this moment to give them something to start sinking their teeth into, so it's nice to see that come to fruition.
Their match was also one of the best of the night, so this was a major win all around for the particular show and for their careers in general.
Winners: The Usos, Losers: The Miz and Shane McMahon
The SmackDown Tag Team Championship segment started with a great win for The Miz, as he and Maryse announced that they will be having another baby. That is one of the most joyous things one could ask for.
But things turned sour and by the end of Elimination Chamber, Shane McMahon had told The Miz to go home to blow off some steam after the two had dropped the titles to The Usos.
Needless to say, Jimmy and Jey capturing the belts puts them in the winners section while The Miz and McMahon being beaten makes them the losers, but it goes deeper than the surface.
The Usos are now six-time tag team champions, putting them in a class with a very small number of Hall of Fame level teams like The Dudley Boyz, Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz.
Meanwhile, The Miz and McMahon spent so many months building up the idea that the World Cup tournament meant they were the best in the world, only to lose the titles on their very first defense, proving this to be entirely false.
The two teams are on the opposite ends of the spectrum coming out of Elimination Chamber than they were going in, as this strengthens the bond between The Usos and will likely create a divide between McMahon and The Miz.
Winner: Finn Balor, Losers: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush
One man's loss is another man's gain, but at Elimination Chamber, it was technically two men losing the Intercontinental Championship to Finn Balor as Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley somehow managed to come up short in their handicap match.
The odds were certainly in their favor, but Balor capitalized on the weak link and pinned Rush to win the championship.
This would seem like a cop-out if it weren't entirely within the legal rules of the match, so Balor taking out the smaller man is just smart, rather than cheap—not that that will make Lashley feel any better about it.
This is Balor's first title since his doomed single-day Universal Championship reign over two years ago. As such, it's a major boost to his credibility and stock.
Lashley, on the other hand, has now become an official transitional champion, barely lasting more than a month before his partner ruined things for him.
While Lashley would exert his frustration later in the show against Braun Strowman in an attempt to look somewhat better despite his loss, there was no such compensation for Rush. Instead, he received a beating as punishment for his loss.
Balor is one of the people who had the best of luck at Elimination Chamber, while Lashley and even more so, Rush, had a pretty rough night.
Loser: Ruby Riott
Everyone saw it coming that Ruby Riott wouldn't stand much of a chance against Ronda Rousey, as this was just a means to get the Raw women's champion on the card more than anything else.
Riott was a sacrificial lamb much in the same vain as the other two members of The Riott Squad recently were on Monday Night Raw.
She put up relatively no fight and within no time at all, tapped out to Rousey to assert the champion's dominance.
Unfortunately, for Riott, that will probably be the biggest singles match she'll have the entire year.
That is such a sad thought that being destroyed in under two minutes could very well be a career highlight for someone like Riott, who just happened to be the best person suited to do the job right now.
Winner: Kofi Kingston
In a literal sense, Kofi Kingston was one of the five losers of the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship as he failed to dethrone Daniel Bryan.
But in a grander scope, Kingston may look better right now than he has in his entire career, as he might have just finally proven just how talented he is and how he's deserved to be booked better for years.
This has been clear to some people over the 11 years he's been with WWE, but others obviously felt he was never a main event Superstar. Now, after taking Bryan to the limit, he may no longer have that stigma.
Of course, if Kingston had won the title, this win would be solidified and unquestionable. However, not all wins require coming in first place and the power of positivity that flows through The New Day have already shown that this was still a victory.
Coming just shy of winning the title this close to WrestleMania and having an arena so firmly support you throughout the match that you're given a reception like the way Kingston received at Elimination Chamber has to have him on cloud nine.
In that regard, Kingston is still one of the biggest winners of the night.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.