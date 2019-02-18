WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Finn Balor and Biggest Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Every appearance on the Road to WrestleMania is important to establish worth, with Elimination Chamber 2019 being one of the main chances to make an impression, for better or worse.

Sometimes, a bad performance or a major loss on an event like this is the death knell for a Superstar to be taken seriously and booked well for WrestleMania's card.

On the flip side, this event presented an opportunity for new champions to be crowned, a women's tag team to make history by winning the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and more chances for success.

From of the vast array of characters featured at Elimination Chamber 2019, let's take a look at those who came out of the show as the biggest winners and losers of the event.