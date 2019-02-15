Tiger Woods on Cut Line at 2019 Genesis Open After Round 2 Suspended

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

After rain prevented him from even getting onto the course Thursday, Tiger Woods had an up-and-down performance at the Genesis Open on Friday.

The superstar posted a 70 in his first round before shooting even par in 12 holes of Round 2. He currently sits tied for 55th place at minus-one after the round was called due to darkness. The projected cut line, according to the PGA Tour's official website, is sitting at a one-under par.

Woods will continue his second round Saturday as he tries to catch up to Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, who are currently sitting in first place at 10 strokes under par. The projected cut line is -1, although there is still a lot of the second round still to play.

The 43-year-old didn't begin the day as planned as he bogeyed two of his first seven holes.

He fortunately got on a run at the eight hole as he began a stretch of four consecutive birdies to get under par and climb up the leaderboard:

He added another birdie on the 14th hole, and his fairway play getting to the green was as good as we have seen in a while:

This helped him in the second round as well as he added two more birdies and an eagle.

Unfortunately, his poor putting killed his opening round.

Per PGATour.com, Woods gained 3.033 strokes in the round from tee to green but lost 2.526 strokes with his putting. This caused him to end up with four bogeys in the opening round.

"Four three‑putts is ridiculous," he said after the first round, per Mike McAllister of PGATour.com. "I don't know what it is, I just didn't feel very comfortable with my putter today, couldn't see my lines, and consequently I hit just a boatload of bad putts."

The putting was better in the second round, though still inconsistent as he ended up with four bogeys through tough weather conditions.

It took until his 28th hole of the day to finally look good with his flat stick, rolling in an eagle on No. 1:

He will hope this can fuel him to more success for the rest of the tournament.

Woods still might be a little rusty as he gets back into full-time action. This is just his second PGA Tour event of 2019 and three weeks after tying for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Still, he showed plenty of promise as he heads into the weekend.