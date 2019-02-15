NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP PredictionFebruary 15, 2019
The 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, presented by Ruffles, will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Actors, artists, comedians, former basketball players, and—for the first time—hometown heroes will all be playing on the same court in what's looking to be a fun night.
Cassidy Hubbarth will be returning as the host for the night, accompanied by Mark Jones, who will be giving play-by-play commentary. The two are joined by Chiney Ogwumike and Peter Rosenberg, who will serve as roaming analysts.
This year's game will be honoring exemplary citizens—referred to as "hometown heroes." On the home team is Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued Hurricane Florence flood victims in North Carolina using a military transport vehicle. Suiting up for the away team is James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.
Like last year, Ruffles will give players an opportunity to score big with their 4-point-line known as, "The RIDGE." According to NBA.com, for every four-pointer a player makes, Ruffles will donate $4,000 to "foster environments of inclusion in sports in partnership with the Special Olympics"—up to $40,000.
With three-point star Ray Allen on the court, "The RIDGE" will be sure to make a lot of money.
Here's a look at the coach and roster for each team, as well as an MVP prediction.
Home (Carolina) Coach
Dawn Staley: three-time Olympic Champion and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Home (Carolina) Roster
Mike Colter: "Luke Cage" actor
Chris Daughtry: recording artist
Terrence J: on-air host, actor
Famous Los: comedian, social media influencer
Dr. Oz: television personality
Rapsody: rapper, recording artist
Bo Rinehart: NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician
JB Smoove: actor, comedian
Steve Smith: NFL great
A'ja Wilson: 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year
Jay Williams: ESPN college basketball analyst
Jason Weinmann: hometown hero
Away (World) Coach
Sue Bird: 2018 WNBA Champion Seattle Storm
Away (World) Roster
Ronnie 2K: director of influencer marketing, 2K Sports
Ray Allen: Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
AJ Buckley: SEAL Team actor
Stefanie Dolson: WNBA's Chicago Sky center
Marc Lasry: co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks
Hasan Minhaj: actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Quavo: rapper, recording artist
Adam Ray: comedian, About Last Night podcast
Amanda Seales: actor, comedian, recording artist
James Shaw Jr.: hometown hero
Brad Williams: comedian, About Last Night podcast
MVP Prediction
MVPs and regulars from past years such as Win Butler, Brandon Armstrong and Justin Bieber will not be playing in this year's Celebrity All-Star game.
That opens up the door for some of this year's new participants to steal the show.
However, Friday's game will feature last year's MVP, rapper Quavo, who had NBA fans everywhere buzzing about his performance. Quavo had the most points of the night with 19, and he had many fans questioning whether he chose the right career path.
Other players who will likely be in the race for the MVP trophy are 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson, former Blue Devil and national champion Jay Williams and NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen.
With such talent spanning both teams, it's hard to say who will take the game—although Allen's team should take the W. When it comes to MVP, expect Quavo to put up a fight against these former NBA players and go home with a team win and the trophy.
