NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, presented by Ruffles, will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Actors, artists, comedians, former basketball players, and—for the first time—hometown heroes will all be playing on the same court in what's looking to be a fun night.

Cassidy Hubbarth will be returning as the host for the night, accompanied by Mark Jones, who will be giving play-by-play commentary. The two are joined by Chiney Ogwumike and Peter Rosenberg, who will serve as roaming analysts.

This year's game will be honoring exemplary citizens—referred to as "hometown heroes." On the home team is Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued Hurricane Florence flood victims in North Carolina using a military transport vehicle. Suiting up for the away team is James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.

Like last year, Ruffles will give players an opportunity to score big with their 4-point-line known as, "The RIDGE." According to NBA.com, for every four-pointer a player makes, Ruffles will donate $4,000 to "foster environments of inclusion in sports in partnership with the Special Olympics"—up to $40,000.

With three-point star Ray Allen on the court, "The RIDGE" will be sure to make a lot of money.

Here's a look at the coach and roster for each team, as well as an MVP prediction.

Home (Carolina) Coach

Dawn Staley: three-time Olympic Champion and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Home (Carolina) Roster

Mike Colter: "Luke Cage" actor

Chris Daughtry: recording artist

Terrence J: on-air host, actor

Famous Los: comedian, social media influencer

Dr. Oz: television personality

Rapsody: rapper, recording artist

Bo Rinehart: NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician

JB Smoove: actor, comedian

Steve Smith: NFL great

A'ja Wilson: 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Jay Williams: ESPN college basketball analyst

Jason Weinmann: hometown hero

Away (World) Coach

Sue Bird: 2018 WNBA Champion Seattle Storm

Away (World) Roster

Ronnie 2K: director of influencer marketing, 2K Sports

Ray Allen: Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

AJ Buckley: SEAL Team actor

Stefanie Dolson: WNBA's Chicago Sky center

Marc Lasry: co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks

Hasan Minhaj: actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Quavo: rapper, recording artist

Adam Ray: comedian, About Last Night podcast

Amanda Seales: actor, comedian, recording artist

James Shaw Jr.: hometown hero

Brad Williams: comedian, About Last Night podcast

MVP Prediction

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

MVPs and regulars from past years such as Win Butler, Brandon Armstrong and Justin Bieber will not be playing in this year's Celebrity All-Star game.

That opens up the door for some of this year's new participants to steal the show.

However, Friday's game will feature last year's MVP, rapper Quavo, who had NBA fans everywhere buzzing about his performance. Quavo had the most points of the night with 19, and he had many fans questioning whether he chose the right career path.

Other players who will likely be in the race for the MVP trophy are 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson, former Blue Devil and national champion Jay Williams and NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

With such talent spanning both teams, it's hard to say who will take the game—although Allen's team should take the W. When it comes to MVP, expect Quavo to put up a fight against these former NBA players and go home with a team win and the trophy.