Floyd Mayweather Dodges Manny Pacquiao Fight Talk, Expects to Earn $80M in 2019

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said he expects to earn $80 million from more boxing exhibitions in 2019, but he has dodged questions about a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather fought against Tenshin Nasukawa in January in Japan and is said to have picked up $9 million for the three-round showdown. In the end, the man known as Money won the fight after Nasukawa's corner threw in the towel in the first round.

When asked what he has coming up for the year by TMZ, Mayweather said he will be involved in similar types of events in the coming months, starting in July back in Japan.

"I've got another one in Japan, I think in July," said the veteran fighter. "Like $10 million, three rounds." Mayweather went on to say that from "four or five" exhibition fights this year he is expecting to pick up a whopping $80 million.

When asked whether the rules would be the same, the 41-year-old said "always, always my rules." When pressed on a possible opponent, Mayweather said it would be a former Japanese boxer.

Following on from Pacquiao's dominant performance against Adrien Broner, the boxer was also asked about a potential rerun of their 2015 showdown.

"I'm not even here to talk about boxing now," said Mayweather when asked about a possible rematch with the Filipino. "I'm living life. I'm eating so good, so many smart investments. They can't stop me!"

Boxing journalist Jack Rathborn paid tribute to Pacquiao following the latest win of his distinguished career and said he expects the veteran to have another throw down with Mayweather in 2019:

When the two finally fought in 2015 amid much excitement, the contest proved to be something of a letdown, as Mayweather was able to dominate the bout with his defensive skills and eventually win by a wide unanimous-points decision.

At the moment, Money doesn't appear to be in any great rush to return to competitive boxing, and if he can continue to make lucrative amounts from three-round exhibitions, then that's understandable.

Still, after the farcical manner in which his fight with Nasukawa ended, there may be a bit more hesitancy from boxing fans from around the globe to tune in to his next exhibition event.