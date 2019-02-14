WWE's John Cena to Host New Episodes of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

John Cena boasts a vast and impressive resume, and he will soon add the title of "game show host" to his bevy of accomplishments.

Brian Steinberg of Variety reported on Thursday that Nickelodeon has tabbed Cena to host new episodes of the popular game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Cena has some hosting experience, as he hosted reality show American Grit on Fox and the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. He is primarily known as one of the biggest stars in WWE history and a rising star in the acting world, however.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? debuted on Fox in 2007 with comedian Jeff Foxworthy as the host and ran through 2009. It also had a brief revival in 2015. Nickelodeon is set to bring the show back in 2019.

The object of the game is for adults to test their knowledge against highly intelligent fifth graders, with all questions considered to be at a fifth-grade learning level.

Cena seems like an ideal choice to host the revival since he has long been hugely popular among children as the face of WWE.

While Cena has appeared only sporadically for WWE over the past year, he has remained in the spotlight with other projects, and his installation as host of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? will allow his fans to see him on another platform that is outside his usual element.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).