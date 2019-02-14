HOF Voters: Rob Gronkowski May Not Be 1st-Ballot Entrant If Patriots TE Retires

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski will almost assuredly be an NFL Hall of Famer someday when he retires, but he may not get in on the first ballot.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported, "Having consulted five members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee (there's 48 on the panel), none of them would firmly commit to the notion [of Gronkowski getting in on the first ballot]. He'll get in, there's not much doubt about that. It's just that no one is quite sure when. He might get passed over a few times, just like Ty Law."

