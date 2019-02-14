Gilbert Arenas Signs BIG3 Contract, Joins Draft Pool for 2019 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas attends the Washington Wizards game against the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center on April 03, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas is back.

The former Washington Wizards guard is heading to the BIG3, signing a contract with the 3-on-3 league and entering the draft pool. The league announced the news Thursday:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

