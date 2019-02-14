Gilbert Arenas Signs BIG3 Contract, Joins Draft Pool for 2019 Season

Gilbert Arenas Signs BIG3 Contract, Joins Draft Pool for 2019 SeasonFebruary 14, 2019
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
Gilbert Arenas is back.
The former Washington Wizards guard is heading to the BIG3, signing a contract with the 3-on-3 league and entering the draft pool. The league announced the news Thursday:
BIG3 @thebig3
SPLASH ALERT💦💦💦 Gilbert Arenas has signed to play in the BIG3! #Agent0 #BIG3Season3 https://t.co/LXWfewTcWk
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
