UFC on ESPN Staff Picks: Predictions for Ngannou vs. Velasquez

Scott Harris

If you had a chance to watch Kron Gracie compete under the Rizin banner, you know he's more than a novelty. No one needs to explain why he's a danger on the ground—and four submissions in four pro MMA fights, only one of which left the first round, provides a pretty clear signpost—but he can crack a bit as well.

Caceres is no world-beater, but he's a UFC veteran and a tough out for anyone. If I wasn't such a weenie I might pick the upset, as Caceres has skills in all areas. And yet, a weenie I am, as well as a believer in Gracie's potential as an exciting new addition to the featherweight landscape.

Gracie, submission, Rd. 2

Jonathan Snowden

This is similar, conceptually, to the Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo fight. Gracie is a jiu-jitsu standout and a fantastic prospect based on grappling credentials alone. But he's also proven in Rizin that he's a real fighter. Even better, UFC is treating him like one.

Cacares is no walk in the park and should provide Gracie a stern test. In nine years fighting for UFC, he's managed to win nine and lose nine. That's impressive symmetry—and only a draw can maintain it.

Draw

Jeremy Botter

If you’re not tuning in for Cain, you’re tuning in for Kron. And if you aren’t, you should be. Kron Gracie is not your usual ho-hum Gracie fighter; he’s a brilliant technician who has adapted his submission game to mixed martial arts in a way few others have. The dude can strike, too, though he won’t be mixing it up with Cacares too much on the feet.

One last note on this fight: Alex Caceres has been in the UFC for a long time, and that’s an accomplishment; for a guy who came off like a pure gimmick on The Ultimate Fighter, he’s had staying power.

Gracie by submission

Nathan McCarter

This is excellent booking for Gracie's first UFC bout. Caceres is a high-action fighter who has almost always failed against the upperechelon fighters. The matchup guarantees action while being a litmus test for Gracie's ceiling. We finally get true potential from a Gracie in this fight. He'll score an early takedown and choke Caceres out to announce his arrival.

Gracie, submission, Rd. 1