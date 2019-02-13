'Very Real' Chance Raiders Play 2019 in Oakland After Stadium Lease Expires

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Raiders might be the Oakland Raiders for one more season.

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum executive director Scott McKibben told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network the Raiders are interested in staying at the stadium for one more season. Their lease expired Wednesday.

"We're going to see if we can get something done," McKibben said.

The city of Oakland is currently suing the Raiders and NFL over the team's move to Las Vegas in 2020. Oakland claims the Raiders moving violated federal antitrust laws.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," city attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

The Raiders were reportedly nearing a deal to play in San Francisco's Oracle Park, the home of MLB's Giants, before facing objections. San Francisco Mayor London Breed even came out against the potential solution. Rapoport reported the likeliest scenario was either a return to Oakland or the Raiders sharing the 49ers' home in Santa Clara.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl week he expected the Raiders to find a home in the Bay area.

"[The Raiders have been having] a variety of discussions with officials looking at their options, making sure that they evaluate that," Goodell said. "It's unfortunate that litigation was filed prior to their final season in Oakland, but that's the reality. That was filed by the city [of Oakland].

"I'm hopeful that they'll get a resolution soon. As far as timing, we need to make a schedule for the 2019 season, and the sooner the better for us in that regard."

The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960 to 1981 and returned in 1995 after playing for a decade and a half in Los Angeles.