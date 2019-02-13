'Three Little Birds' and Ajax: How Bob Marley's Song Became an Anthem

Right Arrow Icon

This is the story of how AFC Ajax found their song.

Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" has become part of the club's traditions, but it began in Jamaica and travelled through Wales and England before it was cemented into Ajax folklore for good when Bob's son Ky-Mani Marley sang it with the fans in the stadium.

