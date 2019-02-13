Breaking Down Every Fighter with a Belt on ONE Championship's Roster

0 of 10

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Stateside MMA is almost entirely about the UFC with a little Bellator sprinkled in, but don't let that fool you into thinking top-quality fighting isn't happening around the world. Singapore's ONE Championship has been making moves in the sport since it launched in 2011, and it sports 11 divisions with a bevy of talent.

A big reason ONE continues its growth is that it has embedded smart veterans of the sport into the organization, such as Rich Franklin, Miesha Tate and Matt Hume. Individuals with an eye for talent continue to help fill out ONE's ranks as it proves to be a force within the industry.

ONE Championship has a strong slate of champions who put forth competitive, fun fights throughout the year and a few names who are breaking through the barrier to become internationally known.

Who are the fighters with gold around their waists?

Let's take a look at the titleholders within the ONE Championship roster as they look to make major strides in 2019.