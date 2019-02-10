Phil Mickelson Leads as Play Is Suspended at Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2019

Harry How/Getty Images

Play was suspended due to darkness in the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson leads the tournament at 18 under, while Paul Casey owns a share of second at 15 under.

Mickelson and Casey each have two more holes to play. Casey still has a par putt on the 16th green to make before heading to the 17th tee. The PGA Tour announced play will resume at 11 a.m. ET.

Here's a look at the top 10, with the full leaderboard available on PGATour.com.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard

1. Phil Mickelson (-18) thru 16

T2. Paul Casey (-15) thru 15

T2. Scott Stallings (-15)

T4. Jason Day (-13)

T4. Si Woo Kim (-13)

6. Scott Langley (-12)

T7. Kevin Streelman (-11)

T7. Brian Gay (-11)

T7. Lucas Glover (-11)

T10. Max Homa (-10)

T10. Michael Thompson (-10)

T10. Chris Stroud (-10)

T10. Scott Piercy (-10)

The television cameras caught Mickelson and Casey discussing with tournament officials whether they were going to stop play or attempt to continue playing despite the sun falling at Pebble Beach. Along with the actual golf, the ongoing back-and-forth between Mickelson and Casey made for a compelling viewing experience.

The weather didn't cooperate Sunday, with a hailstorm causing a lengthy delay and leading to the suspension. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick, the storm itself only lasted 10 minutes, which was more than enough time to cause chaos. The hail-soaked greens made for a surreal scene.

That caused things to get backed up even further after rainfall overnight forced tournament officials to start the final round an hour later than planned. As a result, there was little chance the entire field would complete the round before darkness would become a factor.

Nobody will be more disappointed about the suspension than Mickelson, who was rolling Sunday as Casey slipped down the leaderboard.

Casey held a three-shot lead over Mickelson through 54 holes, with Lucas Glover and Scott Piercy tied for third and four shots back.

His round began well enough as he birdied the second hole to move to 16 under. Casey remained stuck there for the remainder of the front nine, though, which opened the door for Mickelson. Back-to-back bogeys for Casey on the 11th and 12th holes then dropped him into a tie for second.

Mickelson, on the other hand, slowly bridged the gap. He made the turn at three under and opened the back nine with a birdie on No. 10. The hole was a perfect example of how everything was breaking in favor of the five-time major winner.

His drive appeared to be hooking well to the right but still landed on the fairway to keep him on track for the birdie.

Mickelson opened up a little more breathing room on Casey with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.

Mickelson basically has one hand on the title at this point, but the stoppage in play allows Casey to retain a sliver of hope. While the odds are slim Mickelson would throw away a three-shot lead in just two holes, it's not mathematically impossible.

Casey is probably the only golfer who poses a threat to Mickelson, though.

Scott Stallings went six under Sunday to move to 15 under for the tournament, thus putting him in a tie for second. Stallings has already completed his final round, so he'll have to sit back in the clubhouse while Mickelson and Casey finish up.