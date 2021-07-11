Yu Darvish Placed on IL by Padres with Hip Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres announced they placed pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day injured list because of left hip inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Friday.

Darvish's injuries have been an issue in the past. He started just eight games in 2018 before being mostly healthy the last two seasons.

Darvish is 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP this season, his first with the Padres after finishing as the 2020 National League Cy Young runner-up as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

The Padres are on the hook for two more years of Darvish and will have to hope his latest ailment is only a short-term issue.