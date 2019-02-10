The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 234

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 234February 10, 2019
UFC 234 was supposed to be a middleweight showdown between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, but an injury forced the champion out of action. Instead, fans were left without a title fight atop the bill.
Slipping into the main event slot was Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva. "The Last Stylebender" vs. "The Spider". The up-and-coming youngster against the greatest middleweight we have known in this sport.
FIGHT RESULT
The remainder of the card was not anything to feed the fervor of the fans, but the fighters still brought it. What the event lacked in name value, it made up for in action. Seven bouts ended before they could hit the scorecards.
After all the excitement of fight day, who were the real winners and losers coming out of UFC 234 in Melbourne?
I think you know that question is exactly what we are here to answer. So why belabor the point any longer? These are the true winners and losers coming out of UFC 234 as the UFC keeps the wheels turning on their 2019 trek.
Loser: Fans
The doors to Rod Laver Arena had yet to open, and the fans took an L.
UFC 234 was not a deep card to being with, but the main event fell apart hours before the card was set to start. As ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto first reported, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was pulled from the event because of severe abdominal pain.
It's a big hit to those who paid for tickets, hotels and travel to watch this card. And it was a hit to the fans set to drop their money on the pay-per-view.
Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva—previously the co-main event—vaulted to the marquee slot. It was not a bad fight in terms of name value, but Silva entered the evening as the biggest underdog on the card (per OddsShark). It was seen as a changing-of-the-guard fight, with Adesanya a clear-cut favorite. That's not exactly what you want for a main event.
It's not anyone's fault, and hopefully Whittaker makes a quick recovery. Still, it's a kick to the gut for fight fans who were on the verge of seeing an amazing middleweight championship showcase.
Loser: Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum lost his chance at the middleweight title because of Whittaker's injury, but that is not what earns him the distinction of being a UFC 234 loser. No, he gets that by parading around with a UFC title belt and calling himself the champion.
Backstage during the event, Gastelum had the strap draped over his shoulder and said, per MMAjunkie's Mike Bohn and John Morgan: "In my world, the wrestling world, if the guy shows up and makes the weight, for some reason cancels the bout, the guy forfeits the match—I win. I am the champion."
What?
This is borderline embarrassing. How many elite fighters would shudder at the thought of doing something like this? It is one thing to call yourself the best but acknowledge you still have to beat the champion. It's another thing to just grab a belt and say you're the title-holder.
There is no new champion coming out of UFC 234, but there is a big ol' loser coming back to the States.
It is simply a bad look that endears Gastelum to nobody.
Winner: Israel Adesanya
It wasn't the annihilation many expected, but Israel Adesanya still comes away from UFC 234 as a massive winner.
It was his first main event and it came against a legend. Adesanya handled the spotlight well while giving the fans the exact kind of fight they wanted. Adesanya stood and exchanged with Silva for three full rounds. The speed and creativity were simply too much for the 42-year-old.
This was a statement for Adesanya.
Sure, it would have been great for the highlight reel to put Silva out on his back. But this is the type of win that moves him into title contention. Not simply because he beat the former champ, but because fans are interested in his ascent up the ranks.
Adesanya is a star in the making. This may have been the fight that officially made him.
"The Last Stylebender" has yet to disappoint. He is undefeated and the most electric fighter in the division. Gastelum, and every other contender, should be very concerned that he will take their title shot away when Whittaker is healthy. This is who fans want to see in a main event.
Winner: Lando Vannata
It wasn't the initial plan, but Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Mariano ended up in the co-main event slot at UFC 234. It's an unlikely, and lackluster, co-main event but it was not the fault of the fighters for being put there.
And Vannata took full advantage of the opportunity to show out and got back in the win column for the first time since December of 2016.
Vannata has had a strange and wild couple of years that featured two draws. Even in going 0-2-2, Vannata remained one of the most fun lightweights to watch. At UFC 234, Vannata got a gorgeous takedown and then a kimura finish. It was not what fans had become accustomed to in a Vannata fight, and that made it all the better.
The talented lightweight got to show more of his skills while running through a lesser competitor in a big spot. In the post-fight interview, Vannata called out veteran Jim Miller. That's a quality fight and an appropriate one for where he is at in the division.
Solid performance, solid callout. That's a win.
Loser: Sam Alvey
Sam Alvey got ousted in 2:49 of the first round, but it was his post-fight reactions that land him in the loser category.
Was the stoppage early? Possibly if not probably. However, it wasn't completely unjust.
Alvey got leveled by Jimmy Crute. It likely could have been over if Crute had immediately tried to follow-up instead of walking off, but he gave Alvey a brief moment to recover. Once Crute realized the fight hadn't been called, he started pelting Alvey again.
Most of the shots failed to land cleanly, but all Alvey did was turtle up and give referee Marc Goddard a thumbs up. That is not intelligent defense.
Goddard is one of the best referees in the business and his job is not to appease a fighter's wish to get beaten on as he sits on the canvas. Doing little to nothing except tell the referee you are OK is not the definition of intelligent defense and Goddard had every right to step in given what he had seen.
Alvey blew up, chased Goddard around the cage and complained. Goddard likely only saved him from himself.
Winner: Kyung Ho Kang
Kyung Ho Kang has been in the UFC since 2013, and few know who he is because of an extended layoff for military duty. That may not be the case anymore after his technical submission victory over Teruto Ishihara.
In the first ESPN preliminary contest, Kang and Ishihara went to war. They battled back-and-forth and executed wild exchanges. Each man landed blows and hurt the other. The action got fight fans on their feet, and Kang capped it off by putting Ishihara to sleep before the first round ended.
The bonus for Kang?
This fight came right after a highly anticipated college basketball rematch between Duke and Virginia. If viewers stuck around, they were introduced to him in one of the most exciting ways possible. They will remember Kang's performance and be excited to watch him again.
That is the kind of exposure he needed with a 4-2 (1 NC) UFC record. Kang walked out of the Octagon a rejuvenated and valuable commodity in the bantamweight division.
Winner: Shane Young
Shane Young defeated Austin Arnett by a unanimous decision in a well-contested but forgettable bout. But it was his post-fight interview (h/t BT Sport) that made him a real winner.
Young made an impassioned plea to youth regarding mental health.
The victorious featherweight talked about the suicide rate and said those in need should reach out for help. Young stated he got into MMA to use the platform to spread good in the world. He is doing that.
Young pointed anyone who's struggling to his Instagram page, @ShaneYoungMMA, where he said he will help.
You don't get much better than that in this sport.
UFC 234 Full Card Results
- Israel Adesanya def. Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Lando Vannata def. Marcos Mariano via submission (kimura) at 4:55 of the first round
- Ricky Simon def. Rani Yahya by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
- Montana De La Rosa def. Nadia Kassem via submission (armbar) at 2:37 of the second round
- Jimmy Crute def. Sam Alvey by TKO at 2:49 of the first round
- Devonte Smith def. Dong Hyun Ma by TKO at 3:49 of the first round
- Shane Young def. Austin Arnett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kai Kara-France def. Raulian Paiva by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyung Ho Kang def. Teruto Ishihara via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:59 of the first round
- Jalin Turner def. Callan Potter by KO at 0:53 of the first round
- Jonathan Martinez def. Wuliji Buren by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 234 Main Card
ESPN Preliminary Card
UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card