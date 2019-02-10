The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 234

0 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 234 was supposed to be a middleweight showdown between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, but an injury forced the champion out of action. Instead, fans were left without a title fight atop the bill.

Slipping into the main event slot was Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva. "The Last Stylebender" vs. "The Spider". The up-and-coming youngster against the greatest middleweight we have known in this sport.

FIGHT RESULT

The remainder of the card was not anything to feed the fervor of the fans, but the fighters still brought it. What the event lacked in name value, it made up for in action. Seven bouts ended before they could hit the scorecards.

After all the excitement of fight day, who were the real winners and losers coming out of UFC 234 in Melbourne?

I think you know that question is exactly what we are here to answer. So why belabor the point any longer? These are the true winners and losers coming out of UFC 234 as the UFC keeps the wheels turning on their 2019 trek.