Justin Fairfax Accuser Alleges 1999 Rape by Unnamed Duke Basketball Player

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A woman who alleged Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2000 while the pair were attending Duke said an unnamed basketball player for the school raped her in 1999.

Per USA Today's A.J. Perez on Saturday, the attorney for Meredith Watson issued a statement on her client's behalf after Fairfax said Watson had been the victim of a previous rape in 1999 by a player for Duke's basketball team:

"That is true. Ms. Watson was raped by a basketball player during her sophomore year at Duke. She went to the Dean, who provided no help and discouraged her from pursuing the claim further. Ms. Watson also told friends, including Justin Fairfax. Mr. Fairfax then used this prior assault against Ms. Watson, as he explained to her during the only encounter she had with him after the rape.

"She left a campus party when he arrived, and he followed her out. She turned and asked, 'Why did you do it?' Mr. Fairfax answered: 'I knew that because of what happened to you last year, you’d be too afraid to say anything.'"

A spokesperson for Duke University told Perez the school is "looking into" the allegation against the basketball player.

Watson and Vanessa Tyson have accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them in 2000 and 2004, respectively.

A statement from the Smith Mullin law firm, which is representing Watson, read:

"We serve as counsel for Meredith Watson, who was raped by Justin Fairfax in 2000, while they were both students at Duke University. Mr. Fairfax's attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship.

"Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her."

Fairfax has denied assaulting either woman.