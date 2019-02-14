Every MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star in 2020

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Jon Duplantier

A sinking fastball, plus slider, strong curveball and emerging changeup helped Jon Duplantier post a 2.55 ERA between the rookie leagues and Double-A last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's missed time with elbow issues and arm fatigue, but he has the four-pitch repertoire of an ace and won't be held back by the retooling D-backs assuming he stays healthy.

Colorado Rockies: 3B Colton Welker

Top Colorado Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers ought to get his big audition in 2019. In 2020, it could be Colton Welker's turn.

The Rockies may lose third baseman Nolan Arenado to free agency after next season. Welker hit .333 with an .872 OPS at High-A. The 21-year-old needs to prove himself at the higher levels, but those numbers look mighty promising for a guy who might soon take half of his hacks at Coors Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Alex Verdugo

The Los Angeles Dodgers shed some outfielders this winter when they sent Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds. Unless they wheel and deal some more, there might not be a place for top prospect Alex Verdugo in 2019.

At the moment, Verdugo is theoretically blocked on the depth chart by A.J. Pollock, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Andrew Toles. He could force the issue with a torrid spring, but more likely the Dodgers will stash him at Triple-A for a call-up at some point next season and a breakout in 2020...unless they use him as non-waiver deadline trade bait this summer.

San Diego Padres: INF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. posted a .286/.355/.507 slash line with 16 home runs and 16 steals as a 19-year-old at Double-A last season.

The Friars won't promote him right away, but they can't keep him down for long.

With his height (6'3") and notable arm strength, Tatis could ultimately slide to third base. Then again, with his range and athletic ability, he could be an outsized shortstop in the Carlos Correa vein.

San Francisco Giants: C Joey Bart

Buster Posey will be the San Francisco Giants' catcher in 2019 the same way the sun will rise in the morning.

Yet, Posey turns 32 in March and is coming off hip surgery. Nothing lasts forever. Enter Joey Bart.

The Georgia Tech alum went No. 2 overall to the Giants in the 2018 draft and posted a .952 OPS in 51 minor league games. He's too young and raw to get more than a look in 2019, but the notion of Posey sliding to first base and ceding playing time behind the dish by 2020 is plausible bordering on likely.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.