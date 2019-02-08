Seth Rollins Says He Dyed Hair Blond to Stand Out During Time with FCW

Don Feria/Associated Press

In a WWE YouTube video released Thursday, Seth Rollins discussed breaking into WWE and the reasoning behind his unique hairstyle.

When Rollins first signed with WWE in 2010, he was assigned to the developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling.

Rollins dyed half his hair blond, and the two-tone look became his signature.

The Kingslayer revealed that he made the drastic change to his appearance to stand out from the rest of the pack:

"It's funny ... the question I get more than anything is, 'When are you gonna bring the blond streak back?' Because at the time there were so many guys in FCW who had long dark hair and beards, and so I just wanted to do something to change it up, to stand out. What's it gonna hurt to color half my hair and see what happens? And it worked."

The look worked so well that Rollins became the first NXT champion before getting called up to the main roster as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

While Rollins has since switched to the all-brunette look, he has achieved a great deal of success in WWE with two reigns as WWE World Heavyweight champion, two as Intercontinental champion, four as a Tag Team champion and one as United States champion.

Most recently, Rollins won the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match, and he is set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 in April.

