NFL Combine Invitee Carl Granderson Charged with Sexual Assault

Former Wyoming Cowboys defensive end and 2019 NFL draft prospect Carl Granderson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and sexual battery, according to the Casper Star-Tribune's Davis Potter.

Wyoming issued a statement on the matter Thursday, per Wyo4News:

"The allegations stem from an incident following the conclusion of the 2018 football season and the end of Granderson's athletic eligibility. Because of that, the Department of Athletics cannot suspend him, which is the usual course of action for student-athletes when felony sexual assault charges are filed against them, under university policy."

Potter notes that the Laramie Police Department received a call on Nov. 26 and a report was filed the next day. Per Potter, being convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Wyoming can be punishable with up to 15 years in prison, while sexual battery carries a one-year sentence.

Cowboys coach Craig Bohl also addressed his former player's charges.

"The sexual assault charges recently filed against Carl Granderson are serious, and the allegations are troubling," Bohl said in a statement. "I want to assure the people of Wyoming that we hold our young men to the highest of standards, and this alleged behavior is unacceptable."

Granderson is no longer enrolled at the university after recently graduating.

After earning first-team All-Mountain West honors as a junior in 2017, Granderson recorded 40 total tackles and three sacks as a senior this past season.

The 6'5", 261-pound lineman was among the 338 draft prospects invited to the 2019 NFL scouting combine on Thursday. The combine will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 to March 4.

In 2016, the NFL implemented a rule prohibiting players with misdemeanor or felony convictions from participating in the combine. Granderson was on the list of invitees as of Friday morning.