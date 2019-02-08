Malcom Talks Neymar, Barcelona Future After El Clasico Goal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Malcom has said he is eager to succeed at Barcelona after a tricky opening few months with the club.

The winger joined the Blaugrana from Bordeaux last July for £36.5 million. He has since started just one La Liga game, and there were rumours in the January transfer window he might leave the Camp Nou.

Malcom enjoyed the best moment of his Barca career so far on Wednesday when he scored a fine equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie:

Speaking to Cadena SER (h/t Sport), the Brazilian said he's watched his goal "100 times" and discussed his future at the Catalan club:

"I have four-and-a-half years on my contract. I want to succeed at Barca. I try to give everything to win trophies and to help the team. My future's something for my agents and they try to do the best for me and for them."

At only 21 years old, Malcom has plenty of time to establish himself in the Barcelona first team despite having been given few opportunities this season by manager Ernesto Valverde.

His performance against Real will have done little harm to his prospects of getting more game time in the run-in.

But he has a lot of competition for a starting role, not least Lionel Messi.

Malcom can play anywhere across the front line and started on the right side of Barca's front three on Wednesday with Messi benched because of injury.

A Brazil youth international, Malcom has yet to make his senior international debut despite being called up to the squad late last year.

He told Cadena Ser (h/t Sport) that he has not discussed with compatriot Neymar the prospect of him returning to Barcelona: "I was with him with the national team and he's a good person, one of the best players in the world, but we don't speak about him coming back in the dressing room."

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been regularly linked with a return to Barcelona ever since he moved to the French capital in a world record £200 million deal in August 2017.