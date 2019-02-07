Fiete Arp Agrees to Join Bayern Munich by 2020 'At the Latest'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fiete Arp has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich from Hamburger SV. The Bundesliga giants confirmed the agreement on Thursday in a statement on the club's official website:

"Arp, FC Bayern and HSV have concluded an agreement which includes flexible changeover periods. The 19-year-old striker has the option of moving to Munich as early as summer 2019, or he will become an FC Bayern pro in the 2020/21 season. The decision as to when he leaves Hamburger SV will be taken by Arp alone."

The statement also revealed how 19-year-old forward Arp will be a Bayern player by July 1, 2020 "at the latest."

Striking a deal hasn't been easy, but Bild (h/t Goal) reported Arp's contract will run for four years, while the transfer will cost a mere €2.5 million.

The same source quoted Hamburg sporting director Ralf Becker describing both the negotiations and why Arp has decided to move on: "The negotiations with Bayern Munich were constructive and fair. The relegation has hit Fiete very hard. He wanted to stay here and help us get back up. He puts everything into this goal, and nothing will change in the future."

In the meantime, Arp will stay contracted to Hamburg. It's good news for manager Hannes Wolf, whose squad leads the 2. Bundesliga.

Arp can help with the club's bid for promotion. He has scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists across all competitions this season.

Bayern will eventually be getting a precocious striker who has already offered ample evidence of his talent. Arp won the Fritz Walter gold medal in 2017, an award given to the best U17 player in Germany.

He's also been compared favourably to Tottenham Hotspur attacking talisman Harry Kane, comparisons the Bundesliga's official website dubbed "entirely justified." Arp is viewed as a natural No. 9, whose shooting power, skills and aggression will take him far.

Bayern aren't the only club aware of his potential:

Arp turned down the chance to join Premier League outfit Chelsea back in 2017. He also knocked back Bayern a year later.

However, Die Roten have been rewarded for their patience by securing a youngster who can refresh the squad's options up top. Specifically, he should become a valuable deputy to established centre-forward Robert Lewandowski.

The prolific Poland international is 30, and Bayern lack depth behind him after recently selling Sandro Wagner to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

There's a natural place and opportunity for Arp to prove he can make the grade in Munich once he decides to take it. Bayern fans will likely hope Hamburg book a return to the German top flight this season and ensure Arp moves to the Allianz Arena sooner rather than later.